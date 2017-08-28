Royce N. High, 77, of Ohio City, passed away at 12:47 a.m. Sunday August 27, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born May 8, 1940, in Van Wert, the son of Orval Henry and Mary Frances (Baltzell) High, who both preceded him in death. On August 9, 1959, he married the former Carolyn Jean Mosier, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include four children, Kimberly K. (Donald) Harter of Ohio City, Eric S. High of Gainesville, Georgia, Charity L. (David Pontsler) High of Rockford, and Angela Detwiler of Ohio City; a brother, Dr. Dallas M. High of Florida; a sister, Marvel Gertz of Ocala, Florida; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews

A granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Harter; one brother, Donald W. High; and a son-in-law, Nickolas Detwiler, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, September 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastors Paul Hamrick and Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from for 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.