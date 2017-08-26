Robert T. Schmit, 91, of Delphos, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 25, 2017.

He was born September 9, 1925, in Delphos, to Nicholas and Matilda (Youngpeter) Schmit, who both preceded him in death. On October 5, 1950, he married Patricia Weber, who died August 6, 1995.

He is survived by his brother, Alfred Schmit; his children, Jane (John) Wiehe of Fairfield, Dr. Nicholas (Linda) Schmit of Delphos, Dr. Michael (Pam) Schmit of Cincinnati, Mary and (Bill) Massa of Delphos, and Thomas (Marie Antonioli) Schmit of Hamilton, Montana; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

Three brothers, Father Arthur Schmit, Father Earl Schmit, and Jerome Schmit; and sisters Sister Mary Alfred, SND, Viola Schmidt, and Mary Ella Schmit, also preceded him in death.

At the age of 9, he worked with his family at Schmit’s Market, becoming co-owner from 1935-1981. He founded and operated Robert T. Schmit Insurance Agency from 1957-1990 and was treasurer of German Mutual Insurance Company of Delphos until 1995.

His dedication to helping others is evident by the committees and boards he served on. He was a very active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, serving as a Eucharistic minister, a volunteer at the school festival, and was also a volunteer for the church renovation project. He was on the first St. John’s school board and later served as president, was a member of St. John’s Finance Committee, and was a former Delphos City Council member.

He was a charter member and past president of the Delphos Kiwanis Club with Legion of Honor, past president of Rotary Club, and a guide for senior historical tours. He was a member and past treasurer of The Delphos Club, past member and president of St. John’s Band Boosters, past member and president of the Delphos Senior Citizens Board, a charter member of the Delphos Institute of Music, a member of the board of directors at Delphos Community Oil, a fourth-degree knight in the Knights of Columbus for 63 years, a volunteer for the Allen County Right to Life and American Red Cross, a past volunteer and tutor for children at Trinity United Methodist Church, and a presiding judge for Allen County Board of Elections.

Bob was on the board of The Museum of Postal History, he was also on the board of the Ohio Association of Mutual Insurance Companies. He received the Delphos “Man of the Year” award in 2004, was inducted into St. John’s Alumni Hall of Fame, Service to Mankind in 2007, and was the Canal Days Parade grand marshal in 2007.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with a Knights of Columbus rosary service at 7 that evening and a parish wake service to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank his special caregivers, Putnam County Home Care and Hospice, and Dr. Perry Hux.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Teacher Endowment Fund. In lieu of flowers the family would like those considering a donation to consider volunteering, as exemplified throughout Bob’s life.

