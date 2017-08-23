Robert “Rex” Bollenbacher, 92, of Rockford, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born Mach 9, 1925, in Rockford, the son of Alonzo Benjamin and Faye (Now) Bollenbacher. On May 31, 1947, he married the former Mary Catherine Schaadt, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include two sons, Randy Bollenbacher of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, and Dennis (Annie) Bollenbacher of Rockford; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A sister, Anna Rabe; one daughter-in-law, Patty Bollenbacher; three sisters-in-law, Wilma Gehm, Lauetta Laffin, and Eda Schaadt; and six brothers-in-law, Merle Rabe, Herb Schaadt, Frederick Schaadt, Harold Frahm, Dwight Laffin, and Earl Gehm.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 25, at St. Paul United Church of Christ near Rockford, with Pastor Mark Rutledge officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, with military honors rendered by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, where the local VFW post will have a service at 7 that evening, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.