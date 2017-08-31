VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Republicans will resume their Friday luncheons on Friday, September 15. State Senator Frank LaRose, a candidate for Ohio Secretary of State, will be the featured speaker at that luncheon.

Also speaking will be Judge William Zimmerman of the Third Ohio District Court of Appeals, who will talk about his new position on the court.

The luncheon will take place at Willow Bend Country Club, with lunch available at 11:30 a.m. that day. The program will commence shortly before noon.

Van Wert County Republican Central Committee members and city and county elected officeholders will also be introduced at the meeting.