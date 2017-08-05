Submitted information

This summer, the American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are partnering to offer a free Cedar Fair theme park ticket to those who come out to donate blood at select blood drives.

On Monday, August 7, the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service (650 W Ervin Road in Van Wert) from noon-5 p.m. Each presenting donor at this drive will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to any U.S. Cedar Fair theme park, including Cedar Point, Kings Island, and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season, and other restrictions may apply.

Cedar Fair is also offering access to special price tickets and a chance to win grand prizes. View those details here: http://www.redcrossblood.org/cedarfair.

The partnership with Cedar Fair includes theme parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800.RED CROSS (800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.