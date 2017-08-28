VW independent/submitted information

Sudden cardiac arrest kills 300,000 people every year. Help change this statistic by learning hands-only CPR and how to react in emergency situations by enrolling in the American Red Cross’ “CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer” course at the YMCA.

Registration is going on now through Thursday, September 7, for recertification and full courses for new students. The recertification course will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at the YMCA. The cost for this course is $80 per person. Participants must be 16 years of age and be previously CPR certified through the American Red Cross.

A full CPR course for new students will be held from 2-8:30 p.m. Friday, September 15, at the YMCA. The cost for this course is $100 per person. Participants must be 16 years of age. Certifications for both courses are valid for two years from date of completion.

To register or for more information, call the YMCA at 419.238.0443. A minimum of six participants must be registered to hold the course. Contact Martha Martin at the above number or email martha@vwymca.org for more information on CPR certification or YMCA aquatics programming.

Information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling the above number or visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially supported by the Van Wert County Foundation and the United Way.