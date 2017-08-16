Print for later

John A. Cowan and Renee M. Cowan, by sheriff, to OTB Ohio Ventures LLC, lot 236-10 in Van Wert subdivision and inlot 2437 in Van Wert.

Jeffrey M. Young, by sheriff, to Seir Rental LLC, lots 114-1 and 114-2 in Van Wert subdivision.

Jerry L. Rager Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Julie K. Rager Revocable Living Trust Agreement, a portion of section 2 in Pleasant Township.

Robert F. Mohler and Vivian L. Mohler to Benjamin Shaw, a portion of section 4 in Jennings Township.

Eloise Doner Thomas and Gary E. Thomas to Eloise D. Thomas Revocable Trust Agreement, portion of section 31 in Hoaglin Township and a portion of section 5 in Jackson Township.

Brandon Bartz and Tamera J. Bartz to Tom E. Bartz, inlot 2982 in Van Wert.

Donna J. Clouse, Larry Clouse, and Larry E. Clouse to Shirley M. Stemen, inlot 3466 in Van Wert.

Bobby R. Whittenbarger and Barbara L. Whittenbarger to Matthew D. Whittenbarger, outlet 113-5 in Van Wert.

Eliza Lichtensteiger to Kirk Lichtensteiger, portion of section 17 in Harrison Township.

AVI Food Systems Inc. to Halenhanem Properties LLC, inlot 4133 in Van Wert.

Halenhanem Properties LLC to HDVW Properties LLC, inlot 4133 in Van Wert.

David J. Beck to Monica R. Beck, Monica Ruth Reyes, a portion of inlot 174 in Delphos.

Monica R. Beck, Monica Ruth Reyes to Courtney J. Neumeier and Eric T. Neumeier, portion of inlot 174 in Delphos.

Ilene M. Baer to Randy R. Miller and Shirley M. Miller, a portion of section 27 in Pleasant Township (lots 3, 4, and 5 in Martin W. Feigert Addition).

Dennis M. Cox and Suzanne L. Cox to Dennis M. Cox Irrevocable Trust and Suzanne L. Cox Irrevocable Trust, a portion of section 10 in Tully Township.

Carissa Nelson, Carissa Crisenbery to Kyle W. Crisenbery, a portion of section 13 in Willshire Township.

Norman L. Christian Family Living Trust, Juanita M. Christian Family Living Trust to Steven W. Drake and Catherine A. Drake, inlot 428 in Convoy.

Estate of Alice L. Gamble to Vicki L. Smith, Monica J. Pabst, and Jeffrey Gamble, inlot 80 and a portion of inlot 81 in Elgin.

Estate of Jerry L. Snyder to Karl Roy Hans, and Nancy Ann Hans, a portion of section 31 in Harrison Township.

Daniel L. Everidge, Barbara F. Everidge, Jack A. Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Norma L. Schweizer, Dean Schweizer, Nancy A. Hans, Margaret J. Fetcho, Michael Fetcho, Dean A. Schweizer to Karl Roy Hans and Nancy Ann Hans, a portion of section 31 in Harrison Township.

Sarah Eckert to Anthony Dickman, lot 34 in Dixon.

Estate of John A. Krol to Larry D. Bracken and Donna J. Bracken, portion of inlot 4064 (unit B) in Van Wert.

Steven R. Bilimek and Lindsay L. Bilimek to Adam L. Saylor and Sierra M. Saylor, a portion of section 20 in Willshire Township.

Randy L. Bullinger Living Trust and Karen E. Bullinger Living Trust to Karen E. Bullinger Irrevocable Trust, a portion of section 28 in Union Township.

Randy L. Bullinger Living Trust and Karen E. Bullinger Living Trust to Bullinger Farms LLC, a portion of section 21 in Union Township.

BAAC Brown LLC to Shawn D. Thatcher and Brenda J. Thatcher, a portion of outlot 5 in Wren.

Castlerock 2017 LLC to Eugene White and Cathy White, lot 6-36 and a portion of lot 6-37, Van Wert subdivision.

David L. Zeigler and Jeanne E. Zeigler to Steven R. Gehle and Melissa K. Gehle, a portion of inlot 22 in Van Wert.

Terill G. Cox to Terill G. Cox Farms LLC, a portion of section 10 in Tully Township.

Terill G. Cox to Terill G. Cox Family Living Trust, a portion of section 1o in Tully Township.

Lawrence J. Greve Family Living Trust and Diana L. Greve Family Living Trust to Jon A. Rhoades Living Trust and Nancy E. Rhoades Living Trust, a portion of inlot 4189 and inlot 4188 in Van Wert.

Estate of Walter L. Ostendorf to Bernice K. Ostendorf, inlot 1096 in Delphos.

John Stuart McDonald to David Donnelly and Karla Donnelly, inlot 1847 in Van Wert.

Shane W. Noble, by sheriff, to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, inlot 395 in Van Wert.

Stephen L. Laudick and Debra A. Laudick to Cole A. Blackmore, a portion of inlots 677 and 678 in Van Wert.

John P. Lehmkuhle, John P. Lehmkuhle to Sandra Thomas, a portion of inlot 249 in Middle Point.

Miles A. Byrne and Megan N. Byrne to Samuel Pollock, Samuel Kade Pollock, Kayla Pollock, a portion of section 10 in Hoaglin Township.

Jerry Youngblutt and Charleen Jo Youngblutt to Justin D. Breece and Jennifer Breece, a portion of inlot 3478 and inlot 3479, and a portion of inlot 3480 in Van Wert.

Jeffrey Easley Living Trust and Michelle Easley Living Trust to Adam J. Jurczyk and Elizabeth C. Jurczyk, a portion of section 30 in Ridge Township.

Rachelle M. Hanson Trust to Robert R. Motycka, a portion of section 9 in Ridge Township.

Brandon L. Miller and Alison E. Miller to Westwood 1175 LLC, inlot 3744 in Van Wert.

First Friends Church of Van Wert County to Apostolic Team Ministries International, a portion of section 33 in Pleasant Township, and a portion of inlots 1042 and 1041 in Van Wert.

Daniel G. Frantom and Nancy Frantom to Michael D. Dennis, a portion of section 8 in Ridge Township.

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank to Eric A. Spade, lots 15 and 16 in Dixon.

Stephen A. Elston and Robin Elston to Roger L. Welch Revocable Living Trust, a portion of inlot 989 in Van Wert.

Warren Straley and Kelly J. Straley to VW Properties LLC, inlot 2621 in Van Wert.

Apostolic Team Ministries International to Friends of Hope Inc., a portion of section 33 in Pleasant Township and a portion of inlots 1042 and 1041 in Van Wert.

Richard J. Youngpeter to Nathan Warnecke and Allison Mueller-Warnecke, a portion of section 2 in Washington Township.

Johnson Family Irrevocable Trust to First Presbyterian Church, a portion of section 12 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Stanley C. Pontsler, estate of Stanley Pontsler, estate of Stanley Charles Pontsler to Marcella M. Pontsler, Marcella Pontsler, inlots 152 and 153 and outlot 4-1, all in Ohio City.

Richard A. Kelly Jr. and Nancy J. Kelly to John Ryder and Amy Ryder, inlot 3785 in Van Wert.

Jeffrey S. Knittle, Melody Knittle, Melody J. Knittle to Stephen M. Weigel and Deanna W. Weigel, a portion of section 17 in Jennings Township.

Holmes Apartments LLC to Jr. Cornspud LLC, a portion of inlots 884 and 885 in Van Wert.

Donna J. Holman and Douglas N. Holman, U.S. Marshal, Northern District of Ohio, estate of Douglas N. Holman to Mark Bartley, a portion of section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Raymond E. Etgen to Jim Kanable, a portion of section 10 in Ridge Township.

Leila Brown LLC to Shannon W. Hale and Shane W. Hale, a portion of inlot 1177 in Van Wert.

Ronald L. Winhoven and Mary A. Winhoven to Michael D. Johnson, a portion of inlot 2863 in Van Wert.

Joan Zinn to Randy L. Zinn, and Juliann Zinn, inlot 3230 in Van Wert.

Estate of Diana L. Williamson to Gregory W. Unterbrink, inlot 2524 in Van Wert.

Estate of Diana L. Williamson to Sandra K. Unterbrink-Young, inlot 2524 in Van Wert.

Estate of Diana L. Williamson to Daniel T. Unterbrink, inlot 2524 in Van Wert.

David C. Lowe to Adam Michael Hoaglin and Jeanne Elise Hoaglin, a portion of section 28 in Ridge Township.

Jean T. Greathouse, Wilma Jean Greathouse to Michael C. Miller and Mary J. Meyer, a portion of section 17 in Jennings Township.

David P. Copfer Jr. and Tonya R. Copfer to Richard L. Mollenkopf Jr. and Rebecca M. Mollenkopf, inlot 453 in Convoy and lot 1-8 in Convoy subdivision.

Janice E. Bourelle to Danny R. Dunlap and Anna Dunlap, inlot 2854 in Van Wert.