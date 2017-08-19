VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger notes that all elected officials who have not met their statutory public records/Ohio Sunshine Law training can do so during a program presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina on Tuesday, September 14.

The program will run from 1-4:15 p.m. in James Dicke Hall. Doors open at 12:30 that afternoon.

Who should attend:

All elected officials who have not met their statutory training requirement. State law requires elected officials or their designee to obtain the training once a term.

All elected and appointed officials who are available to attend this free local training.

Local government employees responsible for responding to public records requests.

Reservations can be made through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website at www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/legal/sunshine-laws/sunshine-law-training.