The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger notes that all elected officials who have not met their statutory public records/Ohio Sunshine Law training can do so during a program presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina on Tuesday, September 14.

The program will run from 1-4:15 p.m. in James Dicke Hall. Doors open at 12:30 that afternoon.

Who should attend:

  • All elected officials who have not met their statutory training requirement. State law requires elected officials or their designee to obtain the training once a term.
  • All elected and appointed officials who are available to attend this free local training.
  • Local government employees responsible for responding to public records requests.

Reservations can be made through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website at www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/legal/sunshine-laws/sunshine-law-training.

