Public records training session offered
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert County Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger notes that all elected officials who have not met their statutory public records/Ohio Sunshine Law training can do so during a program presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina on Tuesday, September 14.
The program will run from 1-4:15 p.m. in James Dicke Hall. Doors open at 12:30 that afternoon.
Who should attend:
- All elected officials who have not met their statutory training requirement. State law requires elected officials or their designee to obtain the training once a term.
- All elected and appointed officials who are available to attend this free local training.
- Local government employees responsible for responding to public records requests.
Reservations can be made through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website at www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/legal/sunshine-laws/sunshine-law-training.
POSTED: 08/19/17 at 6:45 am. FILED UNDER: News