Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Friday’s Hicksville at Crestview football game will be on sale Wednesday and Thursday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the Crestview High School athletic office.

Presale tickets are $5.00 for adults and $4.00 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $6.00.

The Knights (1-0) opened their season last Friday with a 38-26 win over Parkway. The Aces (0-1) lost to Archbold 37-0.