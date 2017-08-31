SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 1 of the high school football season is in the books, along with my predictions for 29 area games. I was able to correctly pick 22 (76 percent) of those games, which is good but not great. I did predict the Van Wert Cougars would defeat Bryan, but I was notably off on some other games, including Shawnee/Delphos Jefferson and Spencerville/Lima Central Catholic.

On to week two predictions (projected winner in bold):

Wapakoneta at Van Wert: On paper, Wapakoneta probably should be considered the favorite in this game. However, I’ll go out on a limb and say the Cougars will find a way to win, and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Hicksville at Crestview: Hicksville has some nice athletes, but the Knights have to be considered the favorite to win their home opener.

Versailles at Delphos Jefferson: This is a tough game for the Wildcats. I’ll have to go with the Tigers in this one.

Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s: This Saturday matchup is an intriguing one. I like the Blue Jays in a close one.

Other games: Elida at Bath, Kenton at Celina, Shawnee at Defiance, St. Marys at Ottawa-Glandorf, Ada at Arlington, Perry at Allen East, Van Buren at Bluffton, Leipsic at Columbus Grove, Fairview at Paulding, Parkway at Spencerville, Anna at Brookville, Coldwater at Clinton-Massie, Fort Recovery at Valley View, Marion Local at Patrick Henry, Minster at Covington, New Breman at Mississinawa Valley, St. Henry at Eaton, Antwerp at Hilltop, Ayersville at Ottawa Hills, Edon at Edgerton, Holgate at Waynesfield-Goshen, Tinora at Wauseon, Eastmoor Academy at Lima Sr.