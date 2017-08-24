SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Welcome to the Van Wert independent’s first installment of “Pigskin Pick ’Em.”

Each week during the season, I’ll offer projected winners of games involving teams from the Western Buckeye League and the Northwest Conference, along with select other games from around the area.

Here are my predictions for Week No. 1:

(Projected winner in bold)

Van Wert at Bryan: History is not on the side of the Cougars in this one. The Golden Bears have won eight of the previous 10 matchups. However, I’ll take a small leap of faith and go with Van Wert in this one.

Crestview at Parkway: Parkway should be an improved team this season, but I believe the Knights have too many weapons for the Panthers. Crestview wins.

Wayne Trace at Paulding: This was one of the area’s better games last season, with the Raiders winning 28-23. Wayne Trace returns a number of players, while Paulding lost some key players to graduation. I’ll go with Wayne Trace.

Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson: This game was supposed to be played at Shawnee, but was switched due to poor field conditions. The change of venue shouldn’t matter, Delphos Jefferson wins.

Delphos St. John’s at Toledo Woodward: With 18 returning letter winners, I’m going with the Blue Jays in this non-conference matchup.

Other games:

