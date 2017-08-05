The United Way of Van Wert County held its first-ever rib-eating contest at this year’s Van Wert Rib Fest on Friday evening. Representatives of six area schools: Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage, Wayne Trace, and Parkway competed to see who could eat the most ribs in five minutes. Winner of this year’s event was Jeff Farmer of Parkway (right), who nearly cleaned up two slabs of ribs in the time allowed. Winning $100 for having the loudest supporters was Van Wert City Schools. video by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent