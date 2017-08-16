Precision Tool & Grinding, Inc. (PHD) has announced it will be expanding its business. The company moved its operation to Van Wert in 2014 and will soon be offering fabrication and welding services to customers. PHD took advantage of the Van Wert County Revolving Loan Fund, in partnership with Citizens National Bank, to fund the project. Shown (from the left) are RLF Program Manager Krista Somerton, Matt Heier, Sarah Heier, Economic Development Director Stacy Adam, Shelly Dunno, and Shawn Dunno. (photo submitted)