Submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, September 13, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

John Francescon and Tracy Watters from OPERS will be the presenters of “How to Use Your Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA)”. The presentation will be about 45 minutes long and will allow about 10 minutes for general questions and answers after the presentation.

Many of these presentations will be held around the state, but PERI is fortunate to have the presentation right here in the county. All public retirees and guests are encouraged to come.

A short business meeting will follow the presentation. Coffee and doughnuts will be available 15 minutes prior to the meeting.