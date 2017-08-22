Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a modern military match this coming Saturday, August 26, at the club, 9063 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will take place at 9:15 a.m. that day, with the match to begin at 9:30 that morning.

Any modern military rifle, such as the M-1 Garand or AR 15, may be used. Rifles may have iron sights or scopes.

Once a participant shoots in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand rifle. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out for the match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 that can be loaned out. AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes a target fee, while 30.06 ammo is $23 for 40 rounds.

For more information, check out the club’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.