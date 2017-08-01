Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint this week to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint. The location of the checkpoint will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

Those who plan to consume alcohol should designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before they drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.