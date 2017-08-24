VW independent/submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is bringing a patriotic community service to the area. The Avenue of Flags program is a wonderful way to honor servicemen and women and help Optimists support their youth programs and activities.

For $50 a year, the club delivers and place flags prior to each holiday and retrieves them after the holiday. The Optimist Club of Van Wert is responsible for the placement of the flag and proper storage after the flags have been retrieved. Those who wish to display more than one flag will receive a $10 discount per flag.

Participants in this program receive a 3-by-5-foot, high-quality American flag on a 10-foot flagpole within 15 feet of the curb in front of a home or business for the following days surrounding five national holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day (Fourth of July), Labor Day, and Veterans Day. Club members will install the flags a few days prior to the holiday and remove them a few days after each holiday.

To participate, order online or download an order form by visiting the club’s web site: www.optimistvw.com, email flags@optimistvw.com or call 419.948.3524.