COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that he is awarding more than $2.7 million in grant funds to a number of law enforcement agencies across the state for drug use prevention education programs in public schools.

A total of 130 sheriffs’ offices and police departments will receive a portion of the $2,742,649 in Drug Use Prevention Grant funds announced on Wednesday. The funds must be used to establish or maintain drug abuse prevention education and awareness programs for students during the 2017-2018 school year.

Grant recipients are required to include over-the-counter and prescription drug abuse prevention education in their programs.

“The abuse of prescription drugs is one of the primary reasons behind the current opiate epidemic in Ohio, which is why it’s important that students receive age-appropriate lessons about the dangers of these and other drugs at an early age,” said Attorney General DeWine.

Area law enforcement agencies receiving grants include the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, $11,502.75; Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, $9,235; and Van Wert Police Department, $7,660.25.

A full list of the 130 award recipients can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

DARE programs and school resource officer drug use prevention programs were eligible to apply for the grants, and all programs must be conducted in cooperation with the public school superintendent of each school district where the programming will take place.

The Drug Use Prevention Grant Fund supports programs such as Botvin LifeSkills, DARE-Keepin’ It Real, PALS-Prevention through Alternative Learning Styles, I’m Special, Too Good For Drugs, Reach Out Now, and Stay on Track.