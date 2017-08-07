VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed the following highway construction projects in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties for the coming week:

Van Wert County

The following routes and locations will be restricted at times to one lane through the work zone until fall for resurfacing. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

U.S. 33 from the Indiana state line to the Mercer County line

Ohio 118, from the Mercer County line to Ervin Street

Ohio 49, from the Mercer County line to the U.S. 33 overlap

Ohio 81, from the Indiana state line to U.S. 33

U.S. 224, from Township Road 77 to the CSX railroad

Ohio 81 throughout Van Wert County will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for berm repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

U.S. 30 is restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

From just east of township Road 127 to just east of county Road 185.

From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line

Paulding County

Ohio 114, between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49, will close August 14 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto County Road 1, U.S. 30, and Ohio 49 back to Ohio 114. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage (see detour map).

Bridge inspection will take place at the following locations with traffic maintained through the work zone. Inspection will be performed by ODOT, Columbus, with traffic control provided by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage:

Ohio 49 at the Maumee River

Ohio 613 at the Little Auglaize River

Ohio 111 over the Auglaize River

Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Ohio 114, just east of Ohio 66, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for drainage tile repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

The following routes at various locations will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for cleaning of drainage structures. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage:

Ohio 12

Ohio 613

Ohio 109

Ohio 190, just north of township Road Q and north of Fort Jennings, closed July 31 for approximately two weeks for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.