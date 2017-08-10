VW independent/submitted information

Due to an overwhelmingly positive response to the return of The Texas Tenors to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, tickets for the performance on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., presented by Okuley Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley, are sold out.

Because of the demand for tickets, the Niswonger is adding an additional matinee performance for The Texas Tenors that same day at 3 p.m. Because of this addition, tickets for The Texas Tenors will release ahead of schedule, starting at noon today.

A truly unique vocal trio, The Texas Tenors showcase diverse musical styles, from country and pop to classical. Their theatrical live show and record-setting response to now two PBS specials has garnered them an enthusiastic fan base.

Appearing again on the Niswonger stage after selling out in 2015 with a record breaking number of standing ovations, fans come from near and far to hear The Texas Tenors. These gents take popularity to an entirely new level. Turn up the holiday season heat with these smokin’ hot cowboys!

The Enrich Community Concert Series is presented by Unverferth Family Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley, and made complete with the supporting sponsorship of Taylor Auto Sales, State Farm Insurance agent Tisha Fast, Van Wert County Hospital, Central Insurance Companies, Eaton Corporation, First Financial Bancorp, and E&R Trailer.

Tickets to The Texas Tenors can be purchased through the Box Office, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at 419.238.6722, or online at NPACVW.ORG

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southwest edge of Van Wert.