Norma A. (Swick) Adam of Fort Jennings passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born March 28, 1930, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Wyler K. and Edith (Mollenkopf) Swick, who both preceded her in death. On January 1, 1950, she married G. Clayton “Butch” Adam, who passed away April 6, 2001. She then married Charles Boroff on November 28, 2004, and he survives.

Other survivors include four children, George W. (Stacy) Adam of Van Wert, and Donald L. (Shelley) Adam, Bruce J. (Ann) Adam, and Brian C. (Janis) Adam, all of Fort Jennings; two sisters, Jean (Norman) Covert of Tiffin and Judy (Fred) Good of Charlotte, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Melissa Fallis, Stephanie Priest, Jennifer Thompson, Ryan Adam, Rebecca Adam, Amanda Miller, Abigail Anspach, Angela Galloway, Nick Adam, and Alex Adam; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A sister, Jane Good; one brother-in-law, Don Good; and a grandson, Justin Adam, also preceded her in death.

Norma was a homemaker and had driven a school bus. She attended Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia was a member of the Sugar and Spice Club.

Norma was a woman of strong faith who loved her Savior and her family deeply.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, August 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, August 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Van Wert Manor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.