Moms come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing’s for sure — all moms need to connect with other moms. MUMs, or Moms Uplifting Moms, is a unique group that brings women together and helps them connect naturally, through faith-based discussion and fun. No matter where a mom is on her journey, she’s welcome at MUMs.

The group’s kick-off is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert, with a meet-and-greet and a discussion of the MUMs itinerary for this year will be held.

MUMs meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month during the school year from 9-11:15 a.m. A group bible study will be “Address this Mess” by Andy Stanley, while the group also will be doing some fun crafts, learning new skills, and enjoying other moms.

There is free child care for all MUMs participants, with children also having a bible lesson perfect for their age. There will also be a carry-in brunch for each meeting.

This group is open to the community and all walks of life and age. Fore more information, contact Calvary Evangelical Church at 419.238.9426.