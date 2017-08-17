Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Jackie Motycka, one of the finest players in Bowling Green State University women’s basketball history, will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. The organization recently announced its 2018 class.

After graduating from Crestview High School, Motycka (now Jackie Motycka Mossing) played at Bowling Green from 1985-89, and scored the second-most points in the history of basketball (both men’s and women’s) at Bowling Green. She scored 2,122 career points to become the most prolific scorer in school history, and held the scoring record for over two decades.

Motycka, who left Bowling Green holding 21 school season and career records, remains one of only two players in league history to earn All-Mid-American Conference First-Team honors four times. A two-time MAC Player of the Year (1986-87 and 1987-88), she led the league with a 20.2 points-per-game average in 1987-88.

Motycka led the Falcons to three consecutive MAC regular-season titles and three-straight league tournament crowns to conclude her career. She helped Bowling Green become the first MAC women’s team to win a NCAA Tournament game, with a 69-59 triumph over Cincinnati in 1989 at Anderson Arena.

She started 115 games during her career, playing in 117 of a possible 119 contests. In those 117 games, Motycka scored in double figures 107 times, and had 20 or more points on 43 occasions.

The Falcons compiled a 96-23 record during her career, including a 78-13 mark her final three seasons. BGSU went 46-2 in MAC play over those last three years. For her career, Motycka averaged 18.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and shot .517 from the floor and .808 from the foul line. She remains first in BGSU history in scoring average along with field goals made (846) and attempted (1,637; T-1st), and still ranks second in career points scored, fourth in free throws made, fifth in games started, sixth in free throws attempted, eighth in both rebounds and field-goal pct. and 10th in free-throw percentage.

Motycka was inducted into the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994, and was named to the All-Anderson Team in 2011. She still sits in ninth place on the Mid-American Conference scoring list, and is ranked fifth in MAC history in career scoring average.

Motycka will be honored at a dinner and ceremony in Columbus next May along with 16 other individuals and six outstanding teams.