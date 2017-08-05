The Middle Point 8u (8 and under) All-Stars finished as champions of the ninth annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival 8u Baseball Tournament. Team members are (front row): Seth Brandt, Holden Price, Marshall Hammons, Finn Kemler and Kade Stemen. Second row: Conlan Hatfield, Aidan Swick, Dean Trentman, Zander Coil, Maxwell Hammons, Grant Zielke and Drew Baldauf. Third row: Coach Kevin Price, coach Scott Kemler, coach Terry Trentman, bat boy Emryn Hatfield and coach Steve Hatfield. Not pictured are Bosten Bailey and coach Tyson Bailey. (photo submitted)