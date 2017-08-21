VW independent/submitted information

In coordination with the national announcement of Michael W. Smith’s new tour with 2015’s “The Voice” winner Jordan Smith, tickets for Michael W. Smith’s Christmas concert with the Lima Symphony Orchestra at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio are now on sale.

Michael W. Smith, with Jordan Smith and the Lima Symphony Orchestra, who is coming to The Niswonger at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 14, is presented by Strategence Capital.

This special holiday concert will feature Christmas favorites and more. For many people, Michael W. Smith’s Christmas music has long provided the soundtrack for the holiday season. During his storied career the music icon has always had a special relationship with Christmas and his four holiday collections — 1989’s Michael W. Smith Christmas, 1998’s Christmastime, 2007’s It’s a Wonderful Christmas, and 2014’s The Spirit of Christmas — are among the best-selling and most-beloved projects in his extensive repertoire.

The Christian and pop music icon has sold more than 15 million albums over his illustrious career, scoring 28 No. 1 hits, earning three Grammys and more than 40 Dove awards.

Michael W. Smith draws hundreds of thousands to his concerts each year and his Christmas tours have become some of the most anticipated holiday events of the season. With a vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums, the 2017 Christmas tour will showcase selections from an extensive Christmas repertoire.

Together with extraordinary tenor Jordan Smith and the symphonic sounds of the LSO, the house will be ringing with Christmas meaning.

Along with Strategence Capital, supporting sponsorships for Michael W. Smith include The Kenn-Feld Group, Rod and Leann Stoller and family, the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships, and Computer & Networking Technologies.

This event is made whole with 2017-18 season sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Michael W. Smith can be purchased through the Box Office noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.