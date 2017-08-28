Michael F. Collins, 59, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 27, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born May 11, 1958, in Van Wert, the son of G. Fred Collins, who preceded him in death, and Wileta (Girod) Collins, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his fiancée, Laurie Bergman of Van Wert; a daughter, Sheila (Tyler Kreischer) Collins of Van Wert; two brothers, Bill (Leslie) Collins and Shawne (Susan Fisher) Collins, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Teresa (Roger) Rhodes of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Leta (Ed) Feasby of Convoy; and one grandson, Jack Michael Kreischer.

Michael was a lifetime farmer and a member of Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert and the Celina Moose lodge.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandson, Jack. He was a great friend to many and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Matt Braun officiating. Burial will be in Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Lincolnview FFA.

