DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Payne native Gary Gasser was sworn in Monday as a Van Wert firefighter during a ceremony held in City Council Chambers.

Gasser, who recently completed his one-year probation period with the fire department, had previously spent six years with the Payne Volunteer Fire Department before being hired at Van Wert.

Fire Chief Jon Jones said Gasser was the “quickest hire I’ve ever seen in the City of Van Wert,” noting that the Payne resident came in to do some “ride time” with the fire department when the city was looking to hire a new firefighter and the person above him on the eligibility list had just taken himself off the list.

Jones, who was then a fire captain, and now retired fire chief Jim Steele then pulled Gasser in for an interview and hired him on the spot.

“He came in to do ride time and left with a full time job,” Chief Jones said.

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur administered the oath to Gasser while the new firefighter’s mother, Rose, held the Bible on which he placed his hand while repeating the oath.

Gasser’s girlfriend, Cassie Baker, then pinned on his new firefighter badge to make his promotion official.

Gasser, who started as a level 1 basic firefighter a year ago, said he had to undergo some additional training to earn his current status as a level 2 firefighter. Being a level 2 firefighter is necessary to be a full-time firefighter. Gasser also had to become familiar with all of Van Wert’s fire trucks and ambulances, as well as their related equipment.

In addition to having EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) certification, Gasser is also certified for hazmat situations.

The new Van Wert full-time firefighter said he has always wanted to be a firefighter.

“Pretty much since I was a kid when I saw the first fire truck drive past my house,” Gasser said, adding that he has also wanted to work for the VWFD since he became a firefighter.

“Van Wert’s got nice stuff and half the guys on my shift were my instructors through my fire school and it always seemed like a good place to work — and it is,” he said.

When asked what he was looking forward to with the VWFD, Gasser said simply: “Twenty-nine more years.”