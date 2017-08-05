Mary Florene Bigham of Ohio City passed away at 10:17 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017, at The Gardens of Celina.

She was born December 7, 1931, in Ohio City, the daughter of Clarence Bynon Bolenbaugh and Rea Agnes (Taylor) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded her in death. On August 18, 1951, she married Roger Lee Bigham, who passed away May 22, 1999.

Survivors include nine children, Kathy (Jeff) Keller of Ohio City, Alan Bigham of Ohio City, Charles (Debbie) Bigham of Ohio City, Linda Bigham of Van Wert, Marvin (Kathy) Bigham of Ohio City, Steve and Sue Bigham of Ohio City, Ladonna Senters of Van Wert, Martha Bigham of Van Wert, and Laura (Vince) Morgan of Ohio City; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two older siblings, Bob (Lois) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City and Betty Archer of Kettering.

A younger brother, Glen Bolenbaugh, and a great-grandson, Logan Bigham, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Steve A. Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, August 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Care or First Baptist Church of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.