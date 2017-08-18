VW independent/submitted information

The youths at The Marsh Foundation recently concluded their summer equestrian program with a show for staff, trustees, families, and guests. The program, which began in May, gave the youngsters opportunities to ride at least four times per week.

For the program, The Marsh leases horses from The University of Findlay and hires on-campus riding instructors Stephanie Hall, Kathrine Singer, Abigail Neville, and Alicia Rist. In addition to riding instruction, the youths also learn how to care for, and demonstrate respect for, the horses.

The program culminated with a horse show that gave Marsh residents the opportunity to demonstrate their skills for the audience. Fun contests were also held, such as seeing if they could trot while holding an egg on a spoon in one hand. Medals were given to the top placers in the various categories. All youths also received a participation gift from the instructors.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides behavioral treatment in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care, an intensive treatment program and independent living.

Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 36 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.