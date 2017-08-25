Van Wert independent

A Delphos man was given a total of 30 months in prison during a sentencing hearing held Thursday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Blake Kimmet, 19, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on each of two counts: aggravated riot and aggravated assault, both felonies of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the sentences to run consecutively to one another and also gave Kimmet credit for 121 days already served,

The Delphos man was also ordered to pay restitution of $876 to a victim, Lee Clay, while a Toyota Forerunner and a Glock firearm used in commission of the crimes were ordered forfeited to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Also Thursday, Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of Delphos, was found to have violated his personal surety bond by not appearing for a pretrial conference on August 16. He was ordered re-released on a surety bond, with an added requirement that he report to probation every Wednesday at 8 a.m., and that he have no contact with the alleged victim in his case.

Hanjora also withdrew a request that he be given a mental evaluation. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 30.

Zach Craig, 38, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court on Wednesday to allow for more time to prepare his defense. His trial date was postponed until Tuesday, October 10.