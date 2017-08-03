DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man facing several felony offenses was found competent to stand trial during a hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield found Zachary Craig, 37, competent to stand trial following an evaluation by Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Toledo. Following the decision, Craig requested a new attorney be appointed in his case, and the judge granted the request.

Craig is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, each of which is a felony of the third degree. A pretrial conference will be scheduled following the appointment of a new defense attorney.

Seven other people appeared in Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Robert Seibert, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, which includes completion of the STOP program in Montgomery County, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense.

Seibert must also undergo substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, as well as a drug court assessment after he completes the STOP program.

Three people entered plea changes during hearings held Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Dorsten, 36, of Mendon, entered a plea of no contest to one count each of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield found him guilty of both charges. Two other charges, domestic violence and a second count of violating a protection order, both first-degree misdemeanors, were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea on the other two counts.

A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 11.

Spencer Kouts, 25, of Celina, pleaded not guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor. The original charge of having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree, was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 30.

Jessica Garrett, 36, of Ohio City, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of complicity in illegal assembly of drugs, a felony of the second degree, and endangering children, a third-degree felony offense. Two addition counts of complicity in the manufacture of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, both first-degree felonies, were dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea on the other two charges.

Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and set sentencing for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 13.

Three other defendants signed waivers of their constitution right to a speedy trial on Wednesday.

Ian Taylor, 23, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested more time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 16.

Ashley McKee, 33, of Van Wert, also signed a time waiver and requested more time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference will be scheduled in the case.

Nathan Lavy, 21, of Convoy, also signed a time waiver in open court, and also asked for more time to prepare his case, which was granted. He will be appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 16.