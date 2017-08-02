OHSP information

CECIL — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating a one-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 24 west of Cecil, near the intersection of County Road 83 in Crane Township, Paulding County.

According to investigating troopers, a 2015 International Prostar semi driven by Matthew J. Coleman, 61, of Westland, Michigan, was traveling east on U.S. 24 when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and hit a ditch before continuing a field where it finally came to a stop.

First responders arrived on scene and found Coleman inside his vehicle and unresponsive. Medical attention provided at the scene was unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Crane Township Fire Department, Antwerp EMS, and Gideon’s Towing & Recovery.

Coleman was wearing his seat belt at the time of the traffic crash and alcohol use is not suspected. The traffic crash and cause of death remain under investigation.