Van Wert independent

DELPHOS — A man has been apprehended for a home invasion that occurred in Delphos early Friday morning.

According to Delphos Police Chief Mark Slate, officers were dispatched to 1009 W. Second St. in Delphos on a report a man had entered that residence.

The woman homeowner said she was sitting on her couch at approximately 7:50 a.m. Friday when she heard the front door open and a man start to enter the house. She then shouted and charged toward the door and the suspect fled the property.

After a brief pursuit, police apprehended Jesse A. Hodgson, 29, behind a Delphos business located just north of Ohio 697. He was then taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and will be charged with burglary, a felony of the second degree.

Hodgson is also considered a “person of interest” in a home invasion burglary at a residence on Leonard Avenue that occurred Thursday morning. Evidence in that case is being analyzed at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation lab in Bowling Green.

Delphos police officers were assisted in their search for Hodgson by Delphos Safety-Service Director Shane Coleman and a number of neighbors, who saw Hodgson running away and provided officers with his location.

Deputies from the Allen and Van Wert County sheriff’s offices, as well as Elida police officers, also assisted in the search for Hodgson.