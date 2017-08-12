SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Coming off a 14-9 (6-2, third place Northwest Conference) season, and with six returning starters and a total of eight letter winners, expectations are high for the 2017 Lincolnview Lady Lancers volleyball team.

The list of starters/letterwinners includes four seniors: outside hitter Alana Williams (second team all-NWC 2016), middle blocker Kayla Schimmoeller (honorable mention all-NWC), and outside hitters MaKenna Klausing and Kaitlyn Brennaman, along with two juniors: setter Morgan Miller and libero Lakin Brant (second team all-NWC).

The other two letter winners are sophomore defensive specialist Kerstin Davis and junior outside hitter Carly Wendel, who lettered as a freshman but missed all of last season due to an injury.

Two freshmen may contribute as well — setter Briana Ebel and middle blocker Madison Williams.

“We have the experience back this year with only losing one senior to graduation,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “We have a strong group of girls that work well together and really enjoy playing with each other.”

“We want to be a contender at a conference title,” Evans added. “Our team is working hard and we are ready to make a run.”

Evans acknowledged the race for the NWC title will be a tough one. Ada is the two-time defending champion (outright last year, co-champions with Paulding in 2015).

The Northwest Conference looks strong this year,” Evans said. “Every team will be tough and every night will be a battle.”

“Ada has the league player of the year back, Columbus Grove will be a contender with strong team and we are expecting Allen East and Crestview to be tough competition as well.”

Lincolnview’s regular season will begin August 22, at non-conference rival Van Wert.