Entering the 2017 season, Lincolnview girls’ soccer coach Tyson Thatcher listed three keys for success, as the Lady Lancers try to improve 2016’s final record of 2-14 (2-4 Northwest Conference).

“Hopefully our strength will be strong defense,” Thatcher said. “We have moved a couple girls into the back line to give us more experience, physicality and speed back there.”

“Ball possession and conditioning have been our focus and will continue to be,” Thatcher said of the other two keys to improvement.

While preparing for the brand new season, the third year head coach has 10 returning letter winners at his disposal.

The list includes seniors Maddie Gorman, Olivia Gorman, Allie Crow, Trinitey Brown, Haley Pollock and Allison Warnement, juniors Adia Welch, Raegan Boley and Abby Myers, and sophomore Hanna Scaggs.

Along with his letter winners, Thatcher is counting on several others to make contributions –sophomore Shiann Kraft and freshmen Ariel Pruden, Hanna Young, Elizabeth Eaton, and Melody Puckett.

“Even though our depth is still limited we have made some personnel adjustments which we hope will close the point margin and will make us a more competitive team this season,” Thatcher said.

The Lady Lancers will again compete in the NWC and the Western Ohio Soccer League. Thatcher believes Delphos St. John’s and Bluffton are the teams to beat in the NWC, and he said Sidney Lehman Catholic, Anna and Lima Central Catholic are top contenders in the WOSL.

“Both conferences are normally strong, and we are hoping to work our way up in both leagues.”

The Lady Lancers are scheduled to scrimmage Liberty Center at home at 10 a.m. Saturday, then will open the regular season at Fort Jennings on Thursday, August 24.