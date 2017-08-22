Print for later

The Lady Lancer golf team returned to dual match action Monday evening, and posted a 211-229 home victory over Antwerp.

Lincolnview sophomore Shiann Kraft recorded her first career match medalist honors by carding a 45, and senior Marissa Miller followed with a 49 to earn runner-up medalist honors. The final team score was finalized by freshman Winter Boroff’s 52 and sophomore Kasey Denman’s 65.

Antwerp was led in scoring by Amanda Roberts (52) and Carlie Heanes (54). Kendal Miller chipped in with a 57 and Shayla Weiland tallied a 66.

The Lady Lancers (2-1) will play Leipsic at Pike Run Golf Club tomorrow.