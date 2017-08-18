Submitted information/Van Wert independent sports

Mother Nature altered Thursday’s 11-team Lancer Invitational at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

Thunderstorms rolled through more than halfway through the outing, so the decision was made to count the golfers’ first nine holes, and the lowest team scores relative to par were used to tally final scores. Only the four lowest player scores were used to figure final standings.

St. Henry (+19) won the Invite, with Lincolnview finishing as the runner-up (+26).

Ryan Moody (+2) led the Lancers, followed by Jaden Youtsey (+5), Reece Farmer (+8) and Braden Evans (+11)

Led by Colton Lautzenheiser (+6), the Crestview Knights finished sixth (+50). Cade Hurless (+14), Brett Schumm (+15) and Jacob Bowman (+15) accounted for Crestview’s final team score.