The Lincolnview High School Athletic Department will host a fall sports preseason Ohio High School Athletic Association and coach/parent meetings on Monday, August 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym. All fall sports athletes and a parent are required to attend these meetings as important information regarding Lindsay’s Law, a new requirement for athletes and parents, and other information will be provided.

All fall sports athletes must have a current physical on file in the athletic office before they are permitted to practice and/or compete with a team. Physical forms can be printed at the following link: www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports-Medicine/PPE_2017-18.pdf or picked up in the high school office. Athletes can turn in physical forms to their coaches or to the high school office.

All Sports Passes for 2017-2018 can be purchased in the high school office beginning August 7 during office hours and at the fall sports preseason OHSAA meeting at the high school. Cost of passes: Students $55 (Good for admission to all home regular season athletic events), and Adults $50 (Good for admission for all home regular season athletic events except varsity and JV boys’ basketball games). A boys’ basketball season ticket is $60.