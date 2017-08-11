SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

With 10 returning letter winners on a 20-man roster, third year Lincolnview boys’ soccer coach Anson Moody is looking for improvement after last year’s 1-14-2 (0-4-1 Northwest Conference) finish.

“I’m really looking forward to watching this season unfold and see how my experienced upperclassman mesh with a large group of talented freshmen,” Moody said.

Lincolnview’s full soccer roster breaks down to four seniors, six juniors, just one sophomore and nine freshmen.

The four Lancer seniors are Cody Hoehn, Braxten Robey, Austin Nally and Hunter Adams. All four lettered last season.

Juniors on the roster include Jared Pollock, Kyle Wallis, Blaike Kerner, Brendan Hanf, Levi McMaster and Ethan Kemler. Pollock, Wallis, Kerner, Hanf and McMaster lettered as sophomores.

The sole sophomore on the Lancer roster, Jerron Taylor lettered last season.

Freshmen on the roster are Landon Moody, Dylan Schimmoeller, Clayton Leeth, Justin Braun, Creed Jessee, Aaron Cavinder, Fletcher Collins, Daniel Miller and Cole Gorman.

“We are still in preseason and kids are trying to earn spots,” Moody said. “I’m really going to push this team extra hard this season in hopes they can see as a whole what they are capable of.”

Bluffon (16-4, 5-0) won the 2016 NWC boys’ soccer title.

“Bluffton is going to be the team to beat,” Moody said. “Any team that is going to take home the NWC championship is going to have to beat Bluffton. Ada and Allen East always seem to give us trouble.”

Lincolnview is scheduled to scrimmage Ottoville at home at 5 p.m. next Thursday, then Liberty Center at 11:45 a.m. next Saturday. The Lancers will open the regular season Saturday, August 26 against Lima Central Catholic, at Spartan Stadium.