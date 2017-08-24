DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County veterans will have a new information site — and more things to do — at this year’s Van Wert County Fair.

County Veterans Service Officer Barry Johns said Wednesday that a new Veterans Center will be housed in the former Chicken Shack building operated by American Legion Post 178. With the Legion deciding not to serve chicken dinners this year, that provided an opportunity for the Veterans Service Office to use the building as a veterans center.

Veterans Day at the fair, which will be Thursday, August 31, will also include more activities this year.

While veterans will still enjoy ham and beans and cornbread, the food will be served in the Chicken Shack building at 11 a.m. August 31.

Following that, veterans will be given free entry into the grandstand for that day’s racing program, which will also include a special race just for veterans.

Johns said the race would feature just five horses, with each representing a military service branch (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard). The service branch whose horse wins the race would then receive a traveling trophy with its name engraved on the side to display until the following year’s race, he explained.

“The idea is to add a little fun and some surprises for veterans,” Johns said, adding that there will also likely be some giveaways for veterans as well during that day.

Following the ham and beans dinner on August 31, Johns said veterans should gather at the west end of the grandstand at approximately 12:30 p.m. to be admitted for the racing program. Veterans should bring some kind of veterans’ identification; for example, a copy of their separation papers (DD214), a county veterans or Veterans Administration ID card, etc.

While on the subject of identification cards, Johns also noted that his office would be issuing new county military ID cards this year because of changes in state regulations that allow those who served in the Ohio National Guard, as well as those who served in military reserve units, to receive the ID cards.

Along with the free racing day for veterans, Johns added that he is also trying to come up with transportation for veterans with mobility challenges to get them from the new Veterans Center to the grandstand.

In addition, with an appropriate military ID, veterans and their spouses will again be admitted free into the fair.

Johns said his office will be at the fair each day in the Veterans Center