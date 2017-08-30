Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Ottoville 3 Lincolnview 0

The Big Green handed the Lady Lancers their second straight loss this week, 28-26, 25-17 and 25-15. Alana Williams had five aces for Lincolnview, Morgan Miller had 16 assists and Lakin Brant had 23 digs. The Lady Lancers (2-2) will host Lima Temple Christian next Tuesday.

Golf

Crestview, Parkway tie

Using the team match play format, Parkway and Crestview tied 3-3 during Tuesday’s non-conference outing. Results: Parkway’s Mason Baxter over Crestview’s Caden Hurless 5 and 4; Parkway’s Clayton Agler over Crestview’s Colton Lautzenheiser 2 and 1; Crestview’s Brett Schumm over Parkway’s Ashton Hamrick 3 and 2; Crestview’s Jacob Bowman over Parkway’s Jack Wehe 2 and 1; Parkway’s Duncan Morton over Crestview’s Derek Stout 1 up, and Crestview’s Olivia Skelton over Parkway’s Hunter Gibson 3 and 2.

Soccer

Wapakoneta 10 Van Wert 1

The Lady Cougars lost to the hosts 10-1 on Tuesday. Van Wert’s lone goal was scored by Olivia Davidson, with an assist from Bri DeAmicus. Van Wert is scheduled to host Lincolnview Saturday at 10 a.m.

Ottoville 5 Lincolnview 0

The Lancer boys were shut out by the Big Green in Tuesday’s non-conference road tilt. Lincolnview (0-2) will host Lehman Catholic tomorrow at 5 p.m.