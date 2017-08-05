DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A number of local children had the opportunity to learn about butterflies on Friday, and then release 70 Painted Lady butterflies at Smiley Park’s Children’s Garden.

The event began with a program by Master Gardener Ruth Ann Covey on the life cycle of butterflies, from their start as caterpillars, through the chrysalis stage, and onto their emergence from the cocoon as a butterfly.

Covey noted that the first event included the release of 300 Monarch butterflies, but Painted Lady butterflies were used this year because of the scarcity — and relatively high cost — of Monarch butterflies, which are on the endangered list.

She added that the reason Monarch butterflies are endangered is because its natural habitat is being destroyed by farmers who clean ditch banks and fence rows of swamp milkweed, the plant on which Monarch butterflies prefer to lay their eggs, as well as by pesticide spraying in gardens, and deforestation in Mexico, where Monarchs migrate for the winter.

Covey encouraged the approximately 75 children who attended with their parents and grandparents to plant milkweed to restore the butterflies’ habitat.

Following the program and a story about butterflies, Program coordinator Rachel Hoverman brought out paper packets that housed Painted Lady butterflies, telling children to be careful not to pinch the packets, which might kill the insects.

In addition to the Painted Lady butterflies, two Monarch butterflies were placed in the Butterfly House, along with a chrysalis, and several caterpillars.

Following the program and butterfly release, children had the chance to munch on cookies and tour the Children’s Garden.