On August 9-11, Lincolnview Junior High and High School students may pick up their schedules in the office between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, August 14, Lincolnview Local Schools will be having its annual K-12 open house from 6-7:30 p.m. During the open house, students will have an opportunity to walk their schedules and meet their teachers.

Schedules may be picked up at this time if students have not previously done so.