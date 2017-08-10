VW independent/submitted information

Over the coming months, Thaison Leaser plans to meet many Van Wert area residents. That’s because he is the new Edward Jones financial advisor in town, and wants to get to know residents and business owners here.

During his face-to-face contacts, Leaser hopes to learn more about the values and goals of the people who make up this community.

“I decided to enter the financial services industry because I like helping people achieve their long-term financial goals,” he said. “This is a fascinating business, and I hope I can pass my enthusiasm for my work on to my clients.”

Leaser was hired as an Edward Jones financial advisor after an extensive screening process, according to Jim Weddle, managing partner of the firm.

“We carefully select the best of the best,” Weddle noted. “After being hired, our financial advisors go through one of the most rigorous training programs in the industry, involving three months of 10-hour days, six days a week.”

“After all, this industry is constantly changing,” Leaser said as explanation for the involved training. “My clients cannot afford for me not to be on top of things.”

Leaser grew up in Van Wert and is the son of Colin and Leslie Leaser. He attended Van Wert High School and The University of Toledo. He is married to Danae (Westgerdes) Leaser and they have one child.

Leaser will work out of John Gunsett’s office during the next few months, then will continue to serve investors throughout the area, partnering with Gunsett at 114 W. Main St. in Van Wert. He can be reached at 419.238.0198.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States, and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s more than 15,000 financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients. Edward Jones, which ranked No. 5 on Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2017,” is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information on the company, go to its website at www.edwardjones.com. Its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com.