VW independent/submitted information

Excel. Give back. Grow. The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is building local leaders with its Leadership Van Wert County Program. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for the Class of 2018 through Friday, September 15.

Van Wert area companies with vision make it a priority for their employees to develop leadership skills through the Leadership Van Wert County program. This empowerment no doubt benefits each business, but also benefits the greater Van Wert community through class members’ discovery of the diverse non-profit and civic groups that serve the area.

Leadership Van Wert County is a program that provides leadership development to area residents and employees to strengthen their ability to become effective leaders both at work and within their communities. Participants will develop an awareness and sensitivity to issues facing their organizations, challenging them to enhance their own leadership skills to best serve their companies and the Van Wert community.

Participants in the program meet one day a month for total of nine monthly sessions, beginning with a “Meet the Class” breakfast on Friday, September 22, followed by team building and leadership initiatives.

“The Leadership Class is a program full of limitless opportunity that opens your eyes to the Van Wert community, all that it has to offer and areas where we as leaders need to take steps to improve,” shares Class of 2017 graduate Kendra Goodlin, a CPA with Shultz Huber & Associates. “It is an opportunity to engage with other leaders and come together toward one common goal, to learn about yourself, discovering and improving the skills that make you an asset at work and in your community. If given the opportunity to participate in this Leadership Program, do not let it pass you by.”

A variety of leading edge leadership topics are covered during the program to ensure a diverse curriculum for participants, including personality styles, conflict resolution, project management, change management, team building, volunteerism, time management, social services, Van Wert County resources and tours, and the FISH! Philosophy.

Class members will also receive a free ticket to the Leadercast event on May 4, 2018. Leadercast 2018 is an opportunity to see and hear world-renowned leaders unveil their vision and strategies to become leaders worth following.

Members of the Chamber’s Leadership Program Committee are Kim Keeling of Eaton, Cindy Amweg of Federal-Mogul Corporation, Kelly Cooper of Central Insurance Companies, Mitch Price of Purmort Brothers Insurance, and Kristie Jones of Vantage Career Center.

Tuition is $425 per Chamber member participant and is traditionally paid by a participant’s employer, business, or sponsoring organization. Non-member tuition is $650. Installment plans are accepted.

Those who would like to nominate someone, or themselves, to participate in the program should visit www.vantwertchamber.com, call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390, or send a nominee’s name, address, company, and email to chamber@vanwertchamber.com. Each person nominated will receive an application by mail after their nomination is received. The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 15.