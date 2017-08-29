Van Wert Police

July 16, 8:02 p.m. — Employees of the Lassus Handy Dandy service station on North Washington Street filed a report that someone used a fraudulent credit card to purchase $371.33 in cigarettes.

August 25, 11:45 p.m. — Brian E. Moses II, 25, of 345 Pleasant St., was cited for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Crawford Street.

August 21, 2:19 p.m. — Van Wert County Foundation officials reported that graffiti was sprayed on playground equipment at Hiestand Woods. Graffiti was also spray-painted on playground equipment at the new Franklin Park on August 15.

August 21, 12:57 a.m. — Paul J. Bakle, 34, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 11, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired, disorderly conduct, and an open container violation, while Theresa L. Stamper, 31, of the same address, was charged with disorderly conduct as a result of an incident at that address.

August 20, 9:09 p.m. — The theft of approximately $25 from the donation box at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St., was reported.

August 19, 1:56 p.m. — Teresa M. Walker, 46, of 361 W. Crawford St., was charged with the theft of water from a neighboring residence.

August 20, 11:26 a.m. — Brent W. Wyatt, 44, of Sarasota, Florida, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after employees at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 140 Valam Drive, reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana outside his room.

August 18, 8:17 p.m. — Kamron W. Spencer, 17, of 933 Leeson Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass while at the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St.

August 18, 8:02 p.m. — Kayla L. Biberstine, 26, of Convoy, was arrested on a domestic violence charge while at the local Walmart store.

August 16, 10:56 a.m. — Tracey M. Wilson, 42, of 308 W. Maple Ave., Apt. 2W, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

August 14, 2:40 p.m. — Brandon J. Skinner, 25, of 624 Cable St., was arrested on a warrant issued for probation violation by Van Wert Municipal Court.

August 14, 6:30 p.m. — Christopher L. Runyan, 41, of 113 Bonnewitz Ave., was charged with possession of marijuana as a result of a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.