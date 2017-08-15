Van Wert Police

August 13, 11:19 p.m. — Cainan D. Burnett, 19, of 13021 U.S. 224, was cited for underage consumption and possession of marijuana as a result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Shannon Street.

August 13, 7:41 p.m. — Donald L. Brown, 53, of 479 Neel Ave., was cited for abusing harmful intoxicants as a result of an alleged “huffing” incident at the McDonald’s restaurant on Christopher Crossing.

August 13, 12:12 a.m. — Lisa M. Ramirez, 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop in the 600 block of West Main Street.

August 12, 2:44 a.m. — Nicholas J. Coon, 24, of 502 N. Walnut St., was charged with driving while under a license suspension and was also arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Mercer County following a traffic stop near the intersection of Shannon Street and Ervin Road.

August 11, 11:04 a.m. — Playground equipment was reportedly damaged for the third time in a week at Franklin Park.

August 8, 12:38 a.m. — Kyle A. Gardner, 29, of 6873 U.S. 224, was cited for possession of drugs following a traffic stop near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Daniel Street.

August 4, 5:03 p.m. — Adam T. Hector, 29, of Ottawa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court, and was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

August 8, 9:46 a.m. — An owner of Francis Furniture, 117 S. Washington St., reported that a delivery van was damaged by having its tires slashed.

August 8, 9:19 a.m. — Spencer L. Davis, 26, of 717 E. Sycamore St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear.

August 7, 7:54 p.m. — A representative of the local Walmart store reported that someone cut a fence leading to a storage area, but no entry was apparently gained to the area.

August 7, 12:11 p.m. — Megan A. Gillette, 26, of 731 W. Main St., was arrested on a probation department order.

August 7, 12:30 a.m. — Christopher L. Blue, 38, of 225 Burt St., turned himself in to the police department on a misdemeanor warrant.

August 6, 11:26 p.m. — Darren G. Stutz, 28, of 532 S. Tyler St., was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Mercer County.

August 6, 1:41 p.m. — Gary W. Thomas, 52, of 717 E. Sycamore St., reported the theft of two handguns from his residence.

August 4, 5:42 p.m. — Cyle J. Black, no age listed, of 209 W. Fourth St., was charged with assault for an incident that occurred at his residence.

August 3, 4:27 p.m. — William S. Osbun, 29, of Kendallville, Indiana, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in DeKalb County, Indiana.

August 1, 7:47 p.m. — Joshua W.A. Brewington, 30, of 704 High St., was charged with assault for allegedly slapping a woman in the 700 block of High Street.

August 1, 7:05 p.m. — Tracey M. Wilson, 42, of 1039 Oak Lane, was arrested on a warrant issued in Lima Municipal Court.

August 1, 2:04 a.m. — Harold D. Cook Jr., 49, of 611 Leeson Ave., and Dion J. Kantner, 43, of 318 N. Washington St., were both cited for possession of marijuana while in the 800 block of North Washington Street.