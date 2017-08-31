VW independent/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce (E&C) Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection, toured the Ohio State University (OSU) Spine Research Institute on Wednesday to learn about its research and discuss the real-world application of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Spine Research Institute was recently featured at the E&C Committee’s “IoT Showcase.” Dr. William S. Marras, executive director and scientific director of the institute, also recently testified at a hearing entitled “IoT Opportunities and Challenges.”

The institute is incorporating IoT to help prevent, diagnose, and treat spinal injuries. The research being conducted at the institute using IoT can also be useful in private industry by helping reduce spinal injuries in the workplace.

“The Internet of Things is revolutionary technology that is already changing the way we live,” said Latta. “The way that OSU’s Spine Research Institute is using this technology will improve people’s health and prevent back injuries, a life-changing development for many.

“This research can also help prevent workplace injuries that harm employees and decrease productivity for businesses,” Latta added. “IoT is predicted to have a major economic and quality-of-life impact in the near future, and organizations like OSU are on the cutting-edge of developing and implementing this technology. It’s great to see Ohio leading the way.”