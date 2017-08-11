Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — On Wednesday morning, U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) convened a meeting of his Veterans Advisory Group to receive input on current issues veterans are facing.

The Veterans Advisory Group is composed of current and former military personnel, county veterans service officers, and representatives from veterans organizations throughout northwest and west central Ohio.

“The Veterans Advisory Group meeting allowed me to hear directly from veterans in the Fifth Congressional District,” said Latta. “Among the issues discussed were increasing access to education and job opportunities, streamlining the claims process, improving accessibility to health care, and reducing red tape at the VA. Because of the valuable input I received, I will be able to better advocate for our veterans in Washington.”