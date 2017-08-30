Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) discussed the opioid epidemic at a pharmacy roundtable at Ohio Northern University (ONU) in Ada. Pharmacists from Hardin and Wyandot counties, along with educators and students from the ONU College of Pharmacy participated in the discussion. The roundtable focused on the local perspective of pharmacists on the epidemic and what can be done to prevent addiction.

“Pharmacists are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic and their perspective is critical to finding solutions to this problem,” said Latta. “We know that one of the most effective ways to combat this problem is preventing people from getting addicted in the first place.

“Their input today is invaluable as we seek ways to improve data and tracking of opioids and identify those that might be at risk of addiction,” Latta added. “The discussion will be helpful as Congress continues to work with the White House’s Opioid Commission to curb this problem that is prevalent in communities across Ohio.”